Protesting farmers close border motorway

The AP-7 in Girona province – which connects Spain and France – has been blocked by protesting farmers today (Tuesday).

The national traffic department (DGT) reported that the demonstrations have brought traffic to a standstill at Borrasà on the motorway, and at Bàscara on N-II.

The action was organised by the Unió de Pagesos union, which said their tractors have also blocked other border roads in Cataluña, such as the N-152 at Puigcerdà and the C-38 at the Coll d’Ares pass.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News