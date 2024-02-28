Jail sentence for killing brown bear

A hunter who shot dead a female Iberian brown bear in the Montaña Palentina in Castilla y León region has been handed a two-year jail sentence by a court for killing a protected species.

The incident occurred during a boar hunt in Ventanilla in November 2020.

The defendant has also been banned from hunting for four years and ordered to pay the regional government €17,505 for ‘civil liability’, according to Spain’s brown bear foundation, the Fundación Oso Pardo (FOP) which joined the prosecution in the case as a private entity.

