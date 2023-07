Signage and colouring for the cycle lane at the Cumbre del Sol in Benitachell has been completed, according to the town hall.

A council spokesman said the €15,687 project had made the road safer for cyclists.

“Another of the works that is being carried out is the roundabout which is being placed on the same stretch of road between the entrance to Pueblo Panorama and the drop down to the coast,” added the spokesman.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News