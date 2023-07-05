Turtle lays bumper clutch in Cartagena

A loggerhead turtle successfully managed to nest in Isla Plana, Cartagena, on Monday night, after three failed attempts by the species along the coast of Murcia region.

This particular turtle, given the name ‘Borgia’ by Valencia university, was the first to nest in the region for three years.

A member of the public called the ‘112’ emergency number at around 00.15 and at dawn personnel from El Valle wildlife recuperation centre excavated the nest and found 117 eggs.

