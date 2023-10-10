Celebrating Valencia day

Valencia day (Día de la Comunitat Valenciana) was celebrated around the region with a public bank holiday on Monday, October 9.

Town halls held commemorative acts in celebration and regional president Carlos Mazón presented awards to local people at the regional parliament building in Valencia.

In a speech to those present he explained that the new coalition government – which is fronted by his Partido Popular (PP) – will be pushing for ‘more self-government’ for the Valencia region, despite the stance of partners Vox, who want powers to be taken away from the regions to return to a centralised system of government.

