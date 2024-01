Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary outlined his budget airline’s €5 billion investment plan in Spain during a meeting with PM Pedro Sánchez at the Moncloa Palace in Madrid.

The spending commitment covers the next seven years.

The airline envisages increasing its current 55 million passengers to 77 million, upping the number of routes from 730 to more than a thousand by 2030.

