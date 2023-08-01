Help to navigate the Vega Baja

A new map featuring more than 50 tourist attractions around the Vega Baja has been published by Convega, the consortium for the economic development of the 27 municipalities in the area.

Developed with the regional tourism agency and the provincial government, 25,000 copies have been distributed to the network of local tourist information offices, town halls and the Alicante Sur association of hotels and tourist accommodation, so that they can be handed out for free to visitors seeking information.

