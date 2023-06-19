Kidnap victim rescued

A man who was held captive and tortured in Alicante and Murcia provinces has been freed by the Guardia Civil, and officers have arrested five men on suspicion of extortive kidnapping.

According to a spokesman for the force, the disappearance of the victim, aged 27, was reported by a relative to the Guardia Civil in Villajoyosa on May 29.

This person explained that the abduction had happened two days earlier, and the kidnappers had telephoned another relative in Algeria, where the victim was originally from, demanding a €350,000 ransom for his release.

