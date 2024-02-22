Law to ensure equal access to healthcare services across the region

A decree law to guarantee access to comprehensive healthcare in equal conditions throughout the region’s public health service has been approved by the Valencia government.

This was designed to tackle the increasing difficulties of covering positions in certain specialties in some areas, especially those which are long distances from large towns, a regional health department spokesman explained

Furthermore, the decree law regulates the restructuring of the service into eight interdepartmental healthcare groups (ASIs), which will organise and share resources between the area departments they are made up of.

