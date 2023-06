The National Statistics Institute (INE) has reported that the consumer price index (IPC) fell in May to 3.2%, which is 0.9% lower than the year-on-year rate in April, thanks to the moderation of food prices, which are now 12% up on a year ago.

The INE put this down to lower prices for fuel and foods such as milk, cheese, eggs, fish and shellfish, while the cost of bread and cereals remained stable, in contrast to the spike in May 2022.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News