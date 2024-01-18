Giving a new life to sea grass

A new public works contract for cleaning and maintaining Denia’s beaches will include a treatment centre for a sea plant native to the Mediterranean, according to the terms and conditions agreed by the local government this week.

A special warehouse, expected to cost around €1.04 million, will be used to store and sort the collected-up Neptune grass.

Underwater meadows of Posidonia Oceanica expand across hundreds of square kilometres of sea bed, providing vital oxygen, shelter and food for marine fauna.

