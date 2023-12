Shares in the multinational telecommunications giant Telefónica went up by more than 4% on the stock market on Wednesday after the government said it would buy a stake of up to 10% in the company.

The move has been approved to counterbalance a similar-sized acquisition by Saudi Arabia’s STC group.

Deputy prime minister Nadia Calviño said it mirrors actions taken by other European governments such as France and Germany.

