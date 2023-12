Scanning CBN this season

It seems that folk have lost all reason;

Too much fondness for the cup let’s

Readers speak their mind in couplets –

The letters page just got much worse:

The goddam letters all in verse!

So cork the bottle, take a vow

To mend our ways and study how

To say goodbye to poet’s pose

And learn anew to write in prose.

(With apologies to all CBN’s budding poets.)

Scrooge, aka Edward Kendall