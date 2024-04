Budget airline easyJet celebrated the opening of its new base at Alicante-Elche airport on Wednesday, which was attended by regional president Carlos Mazón.

The low-fare company noted that it is a ‘seasonal base’ which will be operational from March to October.

The airline has allocated three A320 aircraft to Alicante-Elche, ‘generating around 100 direct jobs for pilots and crew’, according to easyJet.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News