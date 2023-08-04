Over a year now
The war rages on
Many small villages
Totally gone
Just embers of memories
Black on the ground
No people to speak off
No birdsong around
What is it achieving?
Just misery and grief
Man’s greed lust and ego
Just beggars belief
A passion for power
No scruples or guilt
No remorse or regret
For the blood that’s been spilt
No peace to consider
The bombs do their worst
The innocent suffer
As if they are cursed
So on the war rages
Does God take a stand
As it seems that the Devil
Has the upper hand
A conflict of evil
Against what is right
Pray God it will end soon
But there’s no end in sight.
by David Whitney
Torrevieja© 2023