Over a year now

The war rages on

Many small villages

Totally gone

Just embers of memories

Black on the ground

No people to speak off

No birdsong around

What is it achieving?

Just misery and grief

Man’s greed lust and ego

Just beggars belief

A passion for power

No scruples or guilt

No remorse or regret

For the blood that’s been spilt

No peace to consider

The bombs do their worst

The innocent suffer

As if they are cursed

So on the war rages

Does God take a stand

As it seems that the Devil

Has the upper hand

A conflict of evil

Against what is right

Pray God it will end soon

But there’s no end in sight.

by David Whitney

Torrevieja© 2023