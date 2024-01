Denia health department will be taken over by the regional health department from February 1, according to regional vice-president Susana Camarero.

From this date the healthcare staff working for the privatised service will be ‘integrated into the public healthcare system’.

An investment of €92 million has been allocated to cover this, which will allow them to ‘guarantee the quality of medical assistance in the Denia healthcare department’.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News