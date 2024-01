A massive clean-up operation is finally underway as millions of plastic pellets shed into the sea from a container ship wash up on the north coast of Spain.

Greenpeace reported on Tuesday that a plastic white tide is hitting Galicia, where the coast ‘is once again facing an ecological crisis’.

“For weeks, millions of plastic pellets have been flooding and polluting the marine ecosystem along much of the Galician coast,” they reported.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News