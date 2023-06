Local police officers are receiving training in San Fulgencio on how to deal with possible cases of squatting, the town hall reported on Monday.

The course is also being taken by officers from other municipalities.

The objective is to ‘inform them about the new protocols and provide our officers with new tools in order to prevent this situation in our municipality’, explained the chief of the local force, Cristobál Rodríguez.

