Altea fire ‘controlled’

The wildfire which broke out between Mascarat and Altea Hills in the early hours of Saturday morning was deemed to be ‘controlled’ by the provincial fire service at 20.00 last night (Sunday).

Residents of around 125 evacuated properties have been able to return to their homes.

At the height of the fire the AP-7 motorway and the N-332 road had been closed in the area.

A spokesman for the fire service said last night that they were ‘continuing to work on the total extinction of the fire’.

