Air traffic restricted over Barcelona

Civil aviation authorities have imposed air traffic restrictions on helicopters and light aircraft from today (Friday) until Monday (October 2). This is the latest new on the illegal independency referendum scheduled for Sunday.

Earlier today, the regional government temporarily relieved all teachers from responsibilities at schools in the region (scheduled to be used as poll stations) until Monday and will be handling their management directly over the weekend.

The Data Protection Agency has warned that those who take part in the voting process by sitting at a poll station table can incur in fines from €40,000 to €300,000 for unauthorised handling of personal data.

