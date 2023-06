A large haul of hashish was located at El Pinet beach in Elche following an anti-drug operation carried out by the Guardia Civil and local police.

Nearly five tonnes of the drug have been seized at two sites in the municipality and seven arrests made.

A Guardia Civil spokesman explained that the investigation had started earlier this month when local police officers were carrying out a night-time patrol around the village of Valverde.

Full report in next Friday’s Costa Blanca News