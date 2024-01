The desalination plant in Torrevieja will provide farmers with an extra 20 cubic hectometres per year of water for irrigation, in addition to the 80hm3/year that has been awarded since 2019.

The objective is to reduce overexploitation of farmland irrigated by water from the Tajo-Segura river channel, and bolster that supply as it becomes increasingly restricted.

