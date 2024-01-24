Irish fugitive arrested in Teulada

0
102

The Guardia Civil reported on Wednesday that they have arrested an ‘Irish fugitive’ in Teulada, in the north of Alicante province, wanted in his home country for drug smuggling and illegal possession of weapons.

A European arrest warrant had been issued by an Irish judge for the man, who has not been identified by the Spanish authorities.

A Guardia Civil spokesman stated that they received ‘anonymous information’ last month that the suspect could be living in Benissa.

