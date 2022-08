The regional government is launching the ‘Producto Stop al Foc’ (stop fires product) campaign in an attempt to reduce the threat of wildfires in rural areas.

Regional councillor for the ecological transition, Mireia Mollà said farming activity acts as a ‘barrier against fires’.

They will create a label which can be attached to all sorts of products from areas susceptible to blazes so consumers can choose to buy them.

