Benidorm local police have been carrying out additional checks on electric scooters as part of an agreement with the national traffic department (DGT).

During August, they confiscated five of the vehicles as the riders were not complying with municipal regulations.

The rules in Benidorm state that users must have third party insurance, a rear light, front bell and they are required to wear a helmet and high visibility reflective vest.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News