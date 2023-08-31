Call to stop quarry plan

The prospect of an old quarry being authorised to reopen in San Miguel de Salinas has disturbed residents from the municipality’s Arcángel association.

Approval of an environmental impact declaration by the regional department for the ecological transition was published in the Valencia government’s official bulletin (DOGV) on August 23.

The residents’ association is calling on the town hall to oppose the project, which they claim will affect the landscape and have a harsh impact on the environment.

The site is located near Villamartín in Orihuela Costa, next to the service road for the Tajo-Segura irrigation water transfer channel and the premises of the Happy Animales and Corazón del Perro animal protection associations.

