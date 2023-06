A €452,530 improvement scheme around the grounds of the Pau Gasol sports pavilion – which is being co-financed with FEDER European funds – is being undertaken by the town hall in Alfaz del Pi.

The works include regenerating two neglected areas, then creating a new bigger skate park and a wooded area which will incorporate a cross country circuit, children’s play zone and a picnic area.

