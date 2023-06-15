Pet friendly dilemma for hotels

Following the approval in March of Spain’s new animal protection law, hotels and restaurants will have to explicitly state whether they are pet friendly establishments, according to HOSBEC hotel association.

The new national welfare law will bring about important changes in the commercial policies and procedures of the entire hotel and tourist accommodation sector with regard to pets, they noted.

Establishments have until September 29 to adapt to the new law.

