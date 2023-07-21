Call for more containers as rubbish piles up

The same old problems with rubbish collection are still blighting Orihuela Costa under the new council, according to residents of many different urbanisations who have flooded social networks with photos of containers overflowing with and surrounded by waste.

Compiling many of these complaints, the Cabo Roig and Lomas residents’ association (AVCRL) has called on the councillors for the coast, Manuel Mestre of Vox, and street cleaning, Rocío Ortuño of the Partido Popular (PP) to address the ‘absence of service’ over the last two weeks.

The situation is exacerbated by the tens of thousands of tourists who flock to Orihuela Costa every summer.

Full report in today’s Costa Blanca News