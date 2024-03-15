Mayor refuses tax offence plea bargain

Calls for the mayor of Orihuela to resign have been met with insistence that he must be presumed innocent, following confirmation that the Partido Popular (PP) ruler, Pepe Vegara will stand trial for tax offences and falsifying business documentation.

The public prosecution service is calling for him to serve seven years in prison and pay civil damages over the charges which relate to his role as managing director of ITV Vega Baja SA (aka Itevebasa).

According to regional PP secretary general, Juanfran Pérez Llorca, ‘in an act of conciliation the prosecutor made an offer to reduce the punishment in exchange for admitting the charges and Sr Vegara said no, that he considers himself innocent and for this reason he will not accept the charges of which he is accused’.

Full report in today’s Costa Blanca News