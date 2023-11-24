Internet searches prove costly

Email

November 15

San Miguel de Salinas

Hi Dave,

I am contacting you regarding your article in the Costa Blanca News 3/9 November.

The Guardia Civil appear to think that the extortion is limited to people who have accessed specific sites and this is not the case.

I have never accessed such a site and would not know how.

I am a 76-year-old woman so why I have received these emails is anyone’s guess!

I have received at least three emails which were increasingly threatening.

I am not sure of the number as I deleted them from my Junk.

Also your article notes that arrests have been made, which is good news.

However, I have received these emails as recently as last week, so the scam is ongoing. I tried to send you one of the extortion emails, which demanded money in Bitcoin and gave an account number where the payment should be made.

However, your server blocked this email as spam, understandably.

I am hoping that you will make your Guardia Civil contact aware that:

1) random people are being targeted and

2) this attempted extortion is ongoing

Thank you for your time.

Lynda Summerfield