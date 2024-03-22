Statement by PIOC

A voice for the voiceless and for the rights of all who are vulnerable.

Dear friends and neighbours of the municipality of Orihuela, we at PIOC extend a hand of friendship to you all, we are not your enemy, in fact it is the government of Orihuela, the present and past.

Even though our name contains the word Independence, we believe in equality for all and that it is necessary and important that we work with our friends and neighbours.

What we have witnessed through history until the present, is that whoever runs our council are self-centred. Instead of thinking of how they can best serve the general interests of the municipality, they are in fact busy serving the general interests of themselves.

We are an independent party made up of all nationalities and genders.

believe that budgets should be distributed evenly throughout the municipality, not to the minority, respect and dignity for all.

What we say is, what is it that these people are doing? Are paid to do, but are not?

Supposedly working for us residents, or that they are paid for destroying our common home, i.e. the municipality of Orihuela, including the coast.

“You are never wrong doing the right thing.”

This year has to be the lowest point in the history of Orihuela. We are talking about the Christmas lights for only 2 of the 24 Pedanias, and except for Orihuela City, they seriously cut back on the events for the Three Kings Parade.

The difference between the current PP/VOX coalition, they have added new labels to their already extensive labels, inefficient etc, what has been added now is homophobia and denial of gender violence.

Our approach is to create policies that suit not just Orihuela Costa but also our neighbours and visitors. The residents of the municipality of Orihuela are tired of the many years of in-differences.

Having our taxes squandered without thought or conscience on the part of the different political parties and the municipality of Orihuela which has ruled with biased agendas.

Equality delayed is equality denied.

The PP and VOX government in the Valencian Community and the municipality of Orihuela is showing itself for what it is: incompetent and lazy, but what is worse, is that they don’t care, because they have never governed for the people or strengthened public services.

Are they here to represent the interests of the residents to the best of their ability or to best serve their own interests at the cost of the residents?

Of any municipality with this level of abandonment, incompetency, nepotism, apathy and mismanagement, Orihuela is becoming unbeatable.

This is a call to arms for every resident of the municipality whoever you are, to unite and defend our rights at the ballot box in the next local elections.

Your vote is your power! a vote not cast is a vote wasted!