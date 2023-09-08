‘Stage Left’

The play was pretty dire

The acting much the same

The leading man unable

To play nothing but a dame

He strutted like a peacock

His delivery off whack

If it wasn’t for the umpteen prompts

I’d have asked my money back

But I knew I had to sit there

Bored to death before Act Two

Just because I was a critic

Who had to write the play’s review

The best part was the interval

After limited applause

If I wasn’t paid to watch it all

I’d have fled through the open doors

As it was after hasty G and T’s

The play became amusing

I laughed when an actor slipped and fell

The result of too much boozing

I booed the villain rather loud

I clapped before the ending

Security then turfed me out

My review is now still pending

But honestly the play was crap

The acting was appalling

Then I realised I wasn’t at a play

But parliament’s re calling.

By David Whitney©2023