A suspect has been accused of fatally shooting one of the Iberian lynxes that have been bred in captivity and released into the wild in Lorca this year.

The animal, who had been named Tejo by schoolchildren, was found dead on August 28 in a fenced off area of the highlands of Lorca, by regional government environmental officers who had been alerted when the tracking collar it was wearing registered that it had an irregular temperature.

Full report in today’s Costa Blanca News