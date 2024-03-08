La Nucía village

Email

March 3

I live in the old town of La Nucía, which I love, but on the complex of the sports centre they are building a shopping centre.

My question is why? There is a shopping centre 20 minutes away in Finestrat with empty locals, looking sad and tired, well in fact the industrial section of La Nucía has loads of locals empty. If anything, they should be priced to rent or sell. Use what we have got without building more. It’s the same with housing, the motto here is build, build, build, when there are empty houses, apartments that could be used.

I totally understand in this world we have to keep moving forward but at what cost to our countryside.

D. Blyth