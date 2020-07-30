Alcàsser teen killer’s brothers acquitted of blackmail and assault

0
15

Three brothers, of the fugitive alleged to have killed three teenage girls in the notorious Alcàsser case, have been cleared of blackmailing and beating a petrol station boss and stealing half a million euros from his Ferrari.

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.