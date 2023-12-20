EU agrees to extend emergency energy measures

Spain has hailed the EU decision to extend emergency energy measures for at least another year.

Teresa Ribera, minister for the ecological transition and the demographic challenge, said that by extending the three regulations they were ‘facing up to a situation which is still fragile in the EU’ due to the war in Ukraine.

“This will allow us to ensure the stabilisation of the energy markets, alleviate the effect of the crisis and protect citizens from high prices,” she said.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News