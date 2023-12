Unoccupied homes in Denia could prove expensive for their owners – the council is due to apply a hefty surcharge to property tax.

Residential property left uninhabited for up to two years will cost an extra 50% in tax, rising to 100% after this time.

Socialist (PSOE) party mayor Vicent Grimalt said it is designed to increase supply in the rental market.

