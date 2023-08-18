A load of bull

Costa Blanca News Facebook page readers reacted to a teaser of the story ‘full backing for bull runs’.

The full report appears on p7 of this week’s paper. Dozens of people made comments. Here is a short selection:

  • Joe Finnigan – It’s 2023 why on earth is this still allowed
  • June-Anne Whitlock – Sorry but since when has stopping hurting animals and humans
  • become ideological motives? Maybe this is the way politics are going now…backwards!
  • Lois Bennett – So she is saying torture and abuse of bulls is essential and acceptable. Not in my name it isn’t
  • Lyn Fryer – Horrified to read this … so cruel and unnecessary. What planet do these people live on

