Jávea burglar busted

A 19-YEAR-old suspect has been arrested in connection with a string of burglaries at Jávea holiday homes.

A spokesman for the Guardia Civil said he is accused of 17 break-ins at ‘second residences’. They noted that he would spend the night in local homes which had been squatted, ‘making it difficult to track him down’.

The Guardia Civil had launched ‘operation Hambilina’ at the end of September after burglaries increased in the area. Officers established that one criminal was responsible, who ‘made use of his agility’ and was able to scale walls to enter properties via windows that had been left open.

The spokesman noted that the thief would ‘steal anything’, not only taking cash, jewellery, electronic equipment and bikes, but also underwear.

He would sell items via the black market to turn his hauls into cash.

