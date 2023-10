At least 16 burglaries of homes in the Vega Baja del Segura and Medio Vinalopó areas are being attributed to four Georgian men arrested by the Guardia Civil.

A Torrevieja court has imprisoned them all on remand.

Officers recovered jewellery, watches, designer sunglasses and €600 in cash and have managed to return many of these stolen goods.

However, some items remain unclaimed.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News