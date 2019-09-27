New aid package for flood victims

Flood victims can claim their share of the national government’s €774 million emergency aid package announced on Friday.

Maximum compensation payments are €15,120 for destroyed homes, €10,320 for framework and structural damage, €5,160 for other damage, €2,580 for basic furniture and electrical appliances and €9,224 for damages in community areas.

This is separate from the cash which is being offered by the Valencia regional government.

All the details on both aid packages are in today’s Costa Blanca News