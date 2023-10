The regional government wants to professionalise the role of personnel who manage and maintain holiday apartments.

To this end it is collaborating with Valencia polytechnic (UPV) and Alicante university (UA) to put on higher education courses that will provide specific training for the profession.

A course in ‘housekeeping-management of apartments and cleaning of accommodation’ will be held at the ‘Domingo Devesa’ tourism centre (CdT) in Benidorm.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News