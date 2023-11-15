First step for N-332 dual carriageway work

0
284

A move has finally been made over the long-awaited project to turn the busy N-332 road in Torrevieja into a dual carriageway.

The government has informed Torrevieja town hall that the necessary environmental impact study is about to be carried out.

However, according to the local authority, it is only covers just over half of the road in the municipality, which is the section between the hospital junction and the roundabout leading to the CV-905 dual carriageway.

Mayor Eduardo Dolón said he will ask for another meeting with chiefs from the public works ministry over the discrepancy.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.