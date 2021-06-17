‘Unease’ remains over plans for health departments

The regional government’s plan to set up a public company which will manage two healthcare areas in Alicante province is still causing disquiet amongst unions and local pressure groups.

The proposal from Valencia for the Torrevieja and Denia departments – which has still not been officially published – is to create a public entity to take over from the private healthcare contractor.

Protesters want the health departments to be run directly by Valencia.

