‘Olympic’ swimmer reaches Greece

Argonaut – a turtle released last year from a beach in Calblanque regional park, near La Manga – has been on an almost-mythical journey across the Mediterranean as far as the Greek islands and the Aegean sea.

Aged just one year old, the loggerhead turtle – who was named after characters in Greek mythology – was freed along with 20 of his brothers and sisters, after they hatched on Calblanque beach in 2019 and were raised in aquariums to increase their chances of survival.

