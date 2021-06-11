Via website

June 8

Hi,

My wife and have just returned from Torrevieja, we have been rejected twice and lost two appeals, being told we could not prove we had lived in Spain last year. In spite of solid evidence, including a police report, (I was robbed), proof of meetings I attended, bank accounts with shopping all in Torrevieja, the only proof they looked at was the date of the application for the ‘padrón’. We tried desperately to get this in November and December, the computer system was down, there were no appointments.

We finally managed on January 14, through expat help services in the town hall.

We have arrived back and are isolating, every hour or so we listen to adverts on the television and radio how the UK has given leeway to European citizens wishing to take up residence in the UK, they want to help.

What a contrast to our experience in Spain.

Something is wrong here, we love Spain and want residency, but they have zero tolerance.

There is an imbalance between our countries which needs addressing quickly before expats leave for more accessible countries, so sad.

Joe Johnston