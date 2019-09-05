‘Guarantee’ for pensions in Spain

THE BRITISH government has announced that it will continue to uprate the UK state pension paid to people living in the EU – but only for the next three years.

In a statement sent out by the British Embassy in Madrid on Wednesday, Boris Johnson’s government committed to ‘continue raising pensions paid to residents in the EU each year until March 2023, in the event that the UK leaves the EU without a deal’.

