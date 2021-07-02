Web contact

June 29

I was recently shopping around for car insurance. I am a Spanish resident and this was for my Spanish registered car.

Much to my surprise, when I stated to one well known company that I would want to drive to the UK (for holidays etc,) they told me that they could not insure me for driving outside the EU. They said the reason was ‘BREXIT’.

Is this the law for insurance companies? Or was this an exception.

John Gray

Hi John,

Britain is now a third country and not in the EU so we have to accept that there will be changes.

We do not know if all insurance companies take the same line and refuse to cover people for travel to countries outside the EU.

We would advise that you speak to an insurance broker to see if they are able to offer alternatives, or consult other insurance companies to check what their stance is on this,

The Editor