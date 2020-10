The Valencia government’s drive to convert the region to solar energy will create 3,000 jobs, according to councillor for the ecological transition, Mireia Mollà.

According to Sra Mollà, this will also reduce the region’s ‘energy dependency’ and ensure power to supply households, businesses and industry is produced in the region.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News – available from supermarkets, tobacconists/newspaper shops and online at www.costa-news.com